A free rabies clinic for Oakland pet owners is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Oakland Fire Station, 11 Fairfield St. Nonresidents will be charged $12.

Dr. Peter Walsh of Hometown Veterinarian Care is donating his time for the event.

If a pet has had a previous rabies shot bring that certificate to the clinic to receive the three-year vaccination.

Staff also will be available to provide the 2018 dog licenses. All dogs must be licensed no later than Jan. 31, 2018. After that date a state mandated late fee of $25 per dog will be implemented.

The clinic was organized by the Town of Oakland and the Oakland Lions Club.

For more information, call 465-7357.

