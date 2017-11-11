A free rabies clinic for Oakland pet owners is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Oakland Fire Station, 11 Fairfield St. Nonresidents will be charged $12.
Dr. Peter Walsh of Hometown Veterinarian Care is donating his time for the event.
If a pet has had a previous rabies shot bring that certificate to the clinic to receive the three-year vaccination.
Staff also will be available to provide the 2018 dog licenses. All dogs must be licensed no later than Jan. 31, 2018. After that date a state mandated late fee of $25 per dog will be implemented.
The clinic was organized by the Town of Oakland and the Oakland Lions Club.
For more information, call 465-7357.