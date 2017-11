AUGUSTA — A free holiday grief support workshop is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. This workshop will focus on helping those who are grieving during this holiday season.

The workshop is made available by MaineGeneral Hospice Volunteers of Kennebec Valley.

Registration is required, space is limited. To register or for more information, call Erika Johnston, bereavement coordinator, at 626-1780.

