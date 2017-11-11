AUGUSTA — Chuck Rand, professional archivist and Old Bristol Historical Society co-president, will give the Kennebec Historical Society’s November public presentation, “Preserving Your Family Archives,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at South Parish Congregational Church at 9 Church St.

Rand will discuss the proper care and handling of personal family documents and photos. His talk will focus on the factors that cause deterioration and will offer specific suggestions and materials to help prolong the life of family treasures.

Rand began his professional life as an historical archaeologist in the summer of 1972 following his first year as an undergraduate studying anthropology/archaeology at the University of Maine. After acquiring a Master of Arts in history, he moved to the Washington, D.C., area and became affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution and its National Museum of American History where his duties included collections management and photography.

Rand obtained a Master of Library Science from the University of Maryland and moved to Oklahoma where he held a number of positions related to information services including curator of the Political Commercial Archive at the University of Oklahoma. His tenure as director of the Dickinson Research Center at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum was rewarding and enabled him to employ all the skills and abilities he had developed to that point and some, such as oral history interviewing, videography and video-editing, that he learned and developed on the job.

The KHS presentation is free to the public, though donations will be accepted.

For more information, call 622-7718.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.