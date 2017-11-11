MADISON — Madison Area Memorial High School recently announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2017-18 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Evan Bess, Whitney Bess, Nathan Dimock, Lauren Hay, Regan Mantor, Hunter McDonald and Aishah Malloy.
Honors: Victoria Blauvelt, Marcus Boynton, Cierra Brown, Jasmine Cayford, Ashley Emery, Sabrina Furbush, Kyla Gomes, Rachel Griffeth, Marah Hall, Ashton Heald, Jillian Holden, Jeremy Kemp, Emily Lin, Sariah Lizak, Jasmine Moody, Caitlyn Morgan, Matthew Oliver, Autumn Parker, Nastazia Theriault, Cavan Weggler, Sean Whalen, Rylee Willette and Virginia Worthen.
Honorable mention: Jenna Davis, Sydney LeBlanc, Max Shibley and Victoria Sulkala.
Juniors — High honors: Jennifer Dean, Breanna Kanagy, Helen Lin, Joshua Linkletter, Jessica Turcotte and Jordyn Wheeler.
Honors: Darlene Bates, Emily Blauvelt, Bailey Brown, Abbie Burrows, Ashley Carrier, Ty Friend, Trista Giroux, Rebekah Guzzetta, Cory Ostiguy, Sierra Perigo, Brooke Ross, Nevaeh Rush, Haylie Smith, Justyn Stinson, Brooklyn Vining, Eric Wescott and Austin Wright.
Honorable mention: Riley Hatfield, Nathan McGray, Marissa Paradis, Ryan Theberge and Megan Waters.
Sophomores — High honors: Katrina Barney, Shelby Belanger, Emily Edgerly, Grace Linkletter, Lucy Perkins, Luke Perkins and Skyelar Pollis.
Honors: Olivia Clough, Caleb Cowan, Stacy Depoala, Lauria LeBlanc, Cianan Morris, Nathan Perkins, LeiLani Rexford, Miray Sever, Abigail Spaulding, Caitlin Tibbetts and Kathryn Worthen.
Honorable mention: Caden Franzose, Alba Guillen Manrique De Lara, Dakota Hall and Roger Picard.
Freshmen — High honors: Nicholas Brown, Christian Cabrera, Susannah Curtis, Ethan Knox and Kyle Tuscan.
Honors: Kyle Bean, Everett Cameron, Logan Cloutier, Jayce Elliott, Elizabeth Lightbody, Kaitlyn Pomelow, Taylor Tillinghast and Sierah Trask.
Honorable mention: Cameron Ellis, Joseph Hume, Jasmine Jewell, Kalli Perkins, Zoe Pomelow, Ashley Pomeroy, Cameron Theriault, Bryce Willette and Adam Young-Fernandez.