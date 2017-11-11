Ski season has arrived in Maine and New Hampshire, as Sunday River ski resort in Newry and Wildcat Mountain ski area in New Hampshire’s Pinkham Notch both opened for the season on Saturday.

Both ski areas offered a single route down their mountains on man-made snow. Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley plans to open for the season on Sunday.

The mountains of Maine and New Hampshire have received only trace amounts of natural snow so far this season, but a week of below-average temperatures allowed some ski areas to start their snowmaking operations ahead of schedule.

Blue skies, beautiful views, and great snow. What a purrfect opening day pic.twitter.com/uiAAqfznaL — Wildcat Mountain (@skiwildcat) November 11, 2017

Best day of the season so far! Welcome back winter. #happyplacefound pic.twitter.com/XOu5s5SdBR — Sunday River (@sundayriver) November 11, 2017

