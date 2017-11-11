A Standish woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after she allegedly stabbed a man at a residence there.
Melissa Ann Solak, 38, was charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence, Class B, and was being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were called to 3 Sunset Drive around 4:15 p.m. for a reported stabbing, Capt. Don Goulet said in a news release. Solak allegedly stabbed a 36-year-old man in the hand with a knife during an argument, according to Goulet. The wound was not life-threatening, he said.
The man fled the house to a nearby residence and called 911, Goulet said. Deputies found Solak at the Sunset Drive residence and arrested her without incident, Goulet added.
A Class B crime is a felony that carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
