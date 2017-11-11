WATERVILLE — Though the cold and blustery day may have kept many inside on Saturday, dozens gathered on College Avenue to see the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Beginning just after 11 a.m., the temperatures hovered just over 30 degrees, but felt closer to 20 with the wind chill. But when the procession began making its way down College Avenue and onto Main Street, people began sparsely lining the streets to see police cruisers from Waterville and surrounding towns, firetrucks and vehicles from local veterans groups drive by.

The parade began with a police cruiser escorting the rest of the procession, eventually blaring their sirens, followed by flag carriers and later the newly re-elected Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro and his family. Waterville, Oakland and Fairfield police all had cruisers in the parade, and other marchers included local boy and girl scout troops, the Waterville Elks Lodge, and a float with a veterans committee on board. The Waterville High School marching band, carrying their purple and white sign, played the procession along.

The parade was is coordinated annually by the Bourque-Lanigan Post 5 American Legion.

The parade eventually turned onto lower Main Street and eventually made its way onto Front Street. All told, the Main Street procession lasted about 10 minutes after beginning at the American Legion off College Avenue.

Norman Voter, a Sidney resident, was walking in the parade with his family. He said his daughter was in the local girl scouts troop, and they march every year. Voter is an active guard in the Honor Guard, and said he participates in a number of these types of parade celebrations.

“It’s an honor to serve,” he said.

Colin Ellis — 861-9253

[email protected]

Twitter: @colinoellis

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.