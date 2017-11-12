Central Maine Power was not ready for a small tropical storm with 40-70 mph winds. Action needs to be taken to make sure they are more prepared next time.

An emergency bill needs to be past in Augusta requiring all trees and branches hanging over or under any power line needs to be clear away. There is no reason for trees or branches to be hanging over power lines or public roads.

The governor and both parties need to act now. Do what’s right for Maine residents for a change, and not their party or special interests, including CMP.

Rodney Williams

Oakland

