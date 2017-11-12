A Scarborough fishing boat with five people and 30,000 pounds of catch aboard was rescued Saturday by the U.S. Coast Guard after going adrift Friday.

The 65-foot Black Beauty fishing trawler lost power Friday afternoon about 30 miles off the New Hampshire coast, the Coast Guard reported in a news release. Worried about impending windy weather and unable to get help from a sister ship, the captain contacted the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England in South Portland at about 4:45 p.m.

The 270-foot Coast Guard Cutter Campbell, which was in Boston, responded to the call and arrived at the scene at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The cutter towed the Black Beauty through 25- to 30-knot winds in 6- to 8-foot waves and near zero degree wind chills to Gloucester, Massachusetts.

“Campbell’s crew performed exceptionally well under adverse offshore weather conditions,” said Cmdr. Mark McDonnell, commanding officer of the Campbell.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Gloucester met the cutter and took over the tow into Gloucester Harbor.

The catch was in good condition, the Coast Guard said.

The Campbell’s homeport is in Kittery. It is manned by a 100-person crew.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.