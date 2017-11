A Farmingdale woman suffered minor injuries Sunday evening when her 2010 Subaru station wagon crashed down an embankment on River Road in Lisbon, police said.

Amanda McKee, 36, was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after her car left the road near a sharp curve about 6:23 p.m., Lisbon police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. McKee was the only person in the car, and there were no other vehicles involved, police said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.