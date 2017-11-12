Custom-created in 2002 by a local builder known for his quality homes, this bright and immaculate, 2,400-square-foot Colonial offers fine finishes throughout its nine rooms. And four bedrooms and 2.5 baths enhance the property’s appeal as a great option for a family.

So too does the lovely, tiled kitchen, which features sparkling, stainless appliances; granite surfaces, including the island; beadboard accents, and lots of cabinetry, some glass-fronted; and a very cool pendant pot rack.

There’s a dining space next to the full-view doors out to the deck, and as for a dining room, take your pick: at the front of the house (now being used as a living room / den); or, the back portion of the family room. Through a double-door opening, this area flows into the front-to-back family room, which has a brick, wood-burning fireplace; a vaulted ceiling, and a handsome Palladian window.

Upstairs, one corner bedrooms serves perfectly as an office, if desired; and the master suite has the west wing to itself.

The location, a woodsy neighborhood tucked in less than one mile from U.S. Route 201, is an easy and convenient commute to both the Augusta and Waterville / Winslow areas.

On its 2.87-acre lot, the south-facing home sits about 200 feet back, across a broad lawn, from the quiet road. The farmer’s porch, below which is a row of flower-filled stone planters, is truly made for relaxation. Woods enclose the other sides of the property, ensuring privacy.

The full basement has excellent ceiling height and offers plenty of finishing options (family room, etc.) In addition to the two-car direct-entry, oversized garage, there’s a two-vehicle detached garage, with walk-up space above that’s prime for converting for any number of purposes.

The home at 62 Sherwood Lane, Vassalboro, is listed for sale at $349,900 by Don Plourde of Coldwell Banker Plourde in Waterville. Annual taxes are $4,200 (2017). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Don at 660-4000, 861-2462 or at [email protected].

Photos by Mitchell Morissette, Locksley Consulting. The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.