AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Nov. 2-8, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Kimberly Vigue, 38, of Jefferson, found not guilty of two counts of assault Dec. 21, 2015, in Augusta.

Richard Akers, 19, of Albion, use of drug paraphernalia Sept. 26, 2017, in Winslow; $300 fine.

Edward A. Archer Jr., 34, of Skowhegan, permitting unlawful use Sept. 9, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Timothy Bard, 52, of Oakland, failure to register vehicle Oct. 3, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Russell R. Belair, 53, of Augusta, operating under the influence Jan. 24, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Gerard Boynton, 30, of Monmouth, operating vehicle without license Sept. 16, 2017, in Litchfield; $150 fine.

Samantha Bragdon, 29, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 1, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine, $72.86 restitution.

Zoe Brown, 20, of Norridgewock, minor consuming liquor Sept. 28, 2017, in Winslow; $150 fine.

Shawn S. Bunker, 51, of Chelsea, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs June 29, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine, $500 suspended, two-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Scott B. Carter, 36, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 26, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine.

Jonathan A. Charron, 30, of Madison, operating after registration suspended Sept. 21, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Jean S. Coelho, 40, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked April 29, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jakiya Gabriela Coutu, 20, of Standish, theft by deception Sept. 22, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine, $21.07 restitution.

Miguel Damian Davila, 35, of Winslow, operating after registration suspended Oct. 1, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Elizabeth Dejesus, 48, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 25, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Ted V. Dennis, 34, of Manchester, attaching false plates Feb. 27, 2017, in Randolph; $100 fine.

Darcy L. Eldridge, 32, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked May 23, 2017, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Mark C. Evans, 36, of Rome, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 15, 2017, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Daniel J. Gagne, 28, of Dresden, operating under the influence Jan. 27, 2017, in Farmingdale; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Tyler J. Garland, 38, of Gold Hill, Oregon, attaching false plates April 13, 2016, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Barbara Girard, 49, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 5, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Loretta Glidden, 44, of Vassalboro, failure to register vehicle Sept. 16, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

John E. Goodale Jr., 46, of Waterville, attaching false plates Sept. 12, 2017, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Mark Anthony Gooding, 52, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license July 13, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked July 30, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine, 48-hour jail sentence. Operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Aug. 2, 2017, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Christian Cody Greaves, 22, of Clinton, violating condition of release Nov. 4, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Nov. 4, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence. Assault July 9, 2017, in Waterville; $300 fine, $300 suspended, 31-day jail sentence.

Heath M. Hanson, 44, of Steep Falls, operating after habitual offender revocation May 27, 2017, in Gardiner; $1,000 fine, 10-month Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release May 27, 2017, in Gardiner; 30-day jail sentence.

Craig H. Hartley, 41, of Augusta, two counts possessing sexual explicit material of minor under 12 March 19, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Lee Hass, 40, of Winthrop, violating protection from abuse order June 28, 2017, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Ryan T. Hinkley, 20, of Pittston, driving to endanger March 10, 2016, in Hallowell; $750 fine.

Melissa A. Hunt, 28, of Vassalboro, use of drug paraphernalia Sept. 19, 2017, in Waterville; $300 fine.

Denver Jalette, 22, of Winslow, operating under the influence Sept. 14, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Erika D. Jordan, 31, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Sept. 15, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Karl B. Lacroix, 27, of Waterville, theft by deception May 6, 2017, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence. Theft by deception April 7, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence, $60.46 restitution; theft by deception April 10, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence, $21.07 restitution.

Joshua S. Libby, 34, of China Village, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 27, 2017, in Benton; $500 fine.

James C. Lovett, 58, of Benton, burning prohibited material Sept. 15, 2017, in Benton; $50 fine.

Thomas K. Mansir, 20, of Gardiner, minor consuming liquor Sept. 28, 2017, in Winslow; $200 fine.

Chris Mason, 44, of Winslow, criminal trespassing Nov. 3, 2017, in Winslow; 30-day jail sentence all but three days suspended, six-month administrative release; disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Nov. 3, 2017, in Winslow; three-day jail sentence.

Brett Wayne McGillivary, 43, of Farmingdale, driving to endanger Jan. 16, 2016, in Gardiner; $575 fine.

Timothy S. Mosher, 56, of Waterville, operating after registration suspended Sept. 30, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Hailey A. Mullen, 21, of South Portland, operating after registration suspended Sept. 23, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Maria Nava, 26, of Oakland, failure to register vehicle Oct. 3, 2017, in Oakland, dismissed.

Shellie R. Nichols, 48, of Sidney, failure to register vehicle Oct. 2, 2017, in Sidney; $100 fine.

Richard B. Pillsbury, 28, of Westbrook, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 20, 2017, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

Nathan A. Rasmussen, 23, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked July 13, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Dennis Reed, 70, of Fairfield, keeping dangerous dog May 12, 2017, in Winthrop; $100 fine.

Andrew Thomas Roberts, 38, of Waterville, violating condition of release Sept. 18, 2017, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence.

Stephen J. Rogers, 25, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without license Sept. 15, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Allen J. Roy, 45, of Anson, commercial vehicle rule violation: possession or use drugs on duty Aug. 11, 2017, in China; $200 fine.

David Santerre, 24, of Sidney, driving to endanger Sept. 9, 2016, in Augusta; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Angela M. Spaulding, 43, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license June 9, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine; operating vehicle without license June 20, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Gerald Stackpole, 40, of Oakland, domestic violence assault Aug. 4, 2017, in Augusta; 35-day jail sentence.

Kelsey L. Staples, 25, of Winthrop, driving to endanger March 18, 2016, in Gardiner; $575 fine.

Christina L. Steenstra, 37, of Monmouth, failure to register vehicle Sept. 29, 2017, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Rodney J. Strout, 38, of Chelsea, burglary, domestic violence assault and violation condition of release May 8, 2016, and violating condition of release May 15, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Sharon M. Switalski-Panosh, 54, of Bangor, failure to register vehicle Aug. 6, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kelly Thammavongsa, 27, of Winslow, operating under the influence Sept. 16, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; failing to stop for officer Sept. 16, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; operating vehicle without license Sept. 16, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Travis M. Torres, 20, of Winthrop, burning prohibited material Aug. 3, 2017, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Heathre L. Weaver, 41, of Whitefield, driving to endanger May 10, 2016, in Augusta; $575 fine.

Daniel J. Weeks, 32, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 2, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jason Wentworth, 30, of Augusta, criminal trespassing March 23, 2017, in Oakland; 96-hour jail sentence; protective order from harassment violation March 23, 2017, in Oakland; 96-hour jail sentence.

Renay Marie Williams, 47, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 30, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Robert A. Young, 50, of Jefferson, operating vehicle without license Aug. 8, 2017, in China; $150 fine.

