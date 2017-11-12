AUGUSTA

Saturday at 10 a.m., there was a traffic accident on North Belfast Avenue and Hayden Road.

10:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

10:25 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

10:26 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

10:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Road.

2:10 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Western Avenue and Hillcrest Street.

2:14 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Civic Center Drive.

5:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Greenlief Street.

10:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.

Sunday at 5:11 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported Warren Street.

