IN ALBION, Saturday at 2:24 p.m., a shots fired complaint was taken on Benton Road.

IN ANSON, Saturday at 1:59 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Patten Lane.

2:56 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Campground Road.

6:41 p.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Ingalls Street.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Johnson Flat Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

12:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Ridge Road.

8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Thomas Street.

IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 12:06 p.m., theft was reported on Stream Road.

2:37 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Park Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Everett Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Union Street.

6:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

10:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:21 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:12 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 1:13 p.m., theft was reported at the Spruce Grove Mobile Home Park.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

6:50 p.m., a fire call was taken on Silver Street.

7:04 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Water Street.

10:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

11:31 p.m., a fight call was taken on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:02 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.

2:43 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Colonial Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Augusta Road.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 3:44 p.m., Atrayal Michael York, 26, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:08 p.m., Harold Paradis, 63, of Farmington Falls, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 1:49 a.m., Vincent Joseph Barbutp, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:59 a.m., Zachary Joseph Bussey, 20, of Lundington, Michigan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

2:01 p.m., Amelia Krystine Rumney, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summons

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:45 p.m., Christopher Rice, 60, of Newcastle, was summonsed on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

