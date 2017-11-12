I am responding to the Oct. 20 letter to the editor headlined, “Has anyone seen were the birds went?”

I would also like to know since I haven’t had a single bird at my bird feeder for at least six weeks. They can’t all have gone south. It is sad not to hear the bird song.

Jean Koller

Augusta

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.