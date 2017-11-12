I am responding to the Oct. 20 letter to the editor headlined, “Has anyone seen were the birds went?”
I would also like to know since I haven’t had a single bird at my bird feeder for at least six weeks. They can’t all have gone south. It is sad not to hear the bird song.
Jean Koller
Augusta
