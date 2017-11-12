A quote in the Oct. 21 newspaper attributed to Rep. Ken Fredette said, “You can’t just plop a bill this big down and say pass it right now or we’ll have chaos. That is not how you make laws here in Maine. (“Days before vote on marijuana law, bill from LePage calls for delaying sales until 2019”)

The quote shows Fredette needs to hone up on his legislative history; that is exactly how cannabis prohibition was enacted in Maine.

The big difference between enacting prohibition and the current adul -use implementation proposal is the former was based 100 percent on lies of doom and chaos while the latter is based on months of well-researched deliberations — despite its shortcomings.

Michael Ezzy

Winslow

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.