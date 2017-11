To Central Maine Power, all of its employees and any other utility companies that worked so tirelessly to repair power to myself and thousands of other people who lost power last week, I say, “Thank you!”

I lost power Monday morning, and when it was restored Thursday afternoon, it was almost better than Christmas morning.

Thank you again, and in the future I will try really really hard not to curse everytime I open up my light bill.

Katharine Kelley

Canaan

