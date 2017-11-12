A two-car crash at the intersection of South Street and County Road in Gorham injured three people and a dog Saturday night, police said.

Police said the 18-year-old male driver of a 2002 Saturn was making a left turn onto South Street about 11:55 p.m. when the car struck a passing 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

The driver of the Saturn was treated for minor injuries at the scene, and a dog in his car was also hurt. The animal was taken to the Westbrook Animal Hospital for treatment.

The two female passengers in the Cruze were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

