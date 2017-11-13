PITTSFIELD — Digital Security — Fakes, Phonies and Phishing will be the topic of discussion at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library St.

Participants can learn easy steps to secure their digital data and protect their privacy online. Create (and remember) better passwords, spot online scams and protect their computers, phones and refrigerators from hackers.

Learn why some people could be paying more than their neighbor for a product based on their browser history. Presenter Tim Flight is a freelance web application developer who has worked online for companies of all sizes to both extract and protect your data.

For more information, call the library at 487-5880.

