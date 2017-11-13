FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol. Three teenagers also face alcohol-related charges.

Police received a driving complaint about 11:14 p.m. Friday on Fairbanks Road. The car was located parked at a residence on Box Shop Hill Road, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

Police discovered underage drinking at the residence.

Nathaniel Everett, 20, who lived at the residence, was arrested on a Class D charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol, Cote said.

The driver of the car was a 17-year-old Jay girl who was issued a summons on a Class D charge of operating under the influence and a Class E charge of operating without a license because of restrictions on the license, he said.

A 15-year-old Augusta girl and a 16-year-old Farmington girl were each issued a summons on a civil violation of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Everett was released from jail on $100 cash bail on Sunday. He is scheduled to appear in a Farmington court on Dec. 28.

A conviction on a Class D charge is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine while a Class E charge carries up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

