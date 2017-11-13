The Farmington Downtown Association’s seventh annual Ladies’ Day Out will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Downtown businesses and organizations will offer retail and dining specials and some pampering.

Check-in for the day’s events starts at 10 a.m. at City Lights. Goodie bags will be available to the first 250 women to check in.

Volunteers from the Farmington Public Library will be on hand to wrap gifts in exchange for a donation.

For a complete guide to Ladies’ Day Out, visit downtownfarmington.com.

