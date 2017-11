Boston Red Sox rightfielder Mookie Betts, bowling in the Professional Bowlers Association’s World Series of Bowling at the National Bowling Stadium, bowled his first perfect game in PBA competition Sunday night in the fourth and final round of qualifying for the PBA World Championship.

Betts made his debut in PBA World Series competition in 2015.

He has been an All Star and a Gold Glove winner for the Red Sox each of the past two seasons.

