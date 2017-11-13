AUGUSTA

Sunday at 7:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:27 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

11:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

11:58 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Fortinville Road.

12:14 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.

3:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

4:04 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Water Street.

4:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Linden Street.

4:38 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Gray Birch Drive.

4:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Westview Street.

5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crossing and Senator ways.

6:15 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

6:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Court.

7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at locations around the city.

8:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Capitol Street.

10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 2:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

3:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

GARDINER

Thursday at 9:57 a.m., unlawful touching was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

1:12 p.m., theft was reported on River Avenue.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

Friday at 8:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Street.

Saturday at 4:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Neck Road.

Sunday at 10:30 a.m., a late report of theft was made on Maine Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 12:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 3:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Street.

MONMOUTH

Saturday at 8:13 a.m., assault was reported by a caller on Main Street.

PITTSTON

Friday at 9:41 a.m., a theft was reported on Fly Way.

Saturday at 10:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Lancaster Road.

WINTHROP

Friday at 12:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Pondview Road.

5:48 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Winthrop Center Road.

Sunday at 1:19 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Pamela Drive.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 11:56 am., Elijah L. Ashley, 21, of Augusta was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal forfeiture of property, after suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Street.

7:05 p.m., Alexander Arthur Meserve, 24, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud noise, private place) and violating conditions of release, after a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:08 p.m., Steven L. Peaslee II, 24, of Whitefield was arrested on a warrant, after disorderly conduct was reported on Crosby Street.

8:32 p.m., Patrick J. Burns, 56, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, after a traffic stop was performed on Myrtle and Bangor streets.

GARDINER

Monday at 5:27 a.m., Jason P. Valera, 46, of Gardiner was arrested on two warrants, after a warrant check was performed on Freemont Street.

WINDSOR

Thursday at 11:52 p.m., Angela Nicole Greenwalt, 24, of Windsor was arrested on a charge of failure to pay fines, on South Belfast Road.

