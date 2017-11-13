AUGUSTA
Sunday at 7:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:27 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.
11:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.
11:58 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Fortinville Road.
12:14 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.
3:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
4:04 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Water Street.
4:32 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Linden Street.
4:38 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Gray Birch Drive.
4:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Westview Street.
5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crossing and Senator ways.
6:15 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.
6:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Court.
7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at locations around the city.
8:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
8:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Capitol Street.
10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Monday at 2:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
3:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.
GARDINER
Thursday at 9:57 a.m., unlawful touching was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.
1:12 p.m., theft was reported on River Avenue.
7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.
Friday at 8:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Street.
Saturday at 4:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Neck Road.
Sunday at 10:30 a.m., a late report of theft was made on Maine Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Sunday at 12:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Monday at 3:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Street.
MONMOUTH
Saturday at 8:13 a.m., assault was reported by a caller on Main Street.
PITTSTON
Friday at 9:41 a.m., a theft was reported on Fly Way.
Saturday at 10:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Lancaster Road.
WINTHROP
Friday at 12:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Pondview Road.
5:48 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Winthrop Center Road.
Sunday at 1:19 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Pamela Drive.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Sunday at 11:56 am., Elijah L. Ashley, 21, of Augusta was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal forfeiture of property, after suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Street.
7:05 p.m., Alexander Arthur Meserve, 24, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud noise, private place) and violating conditions of release, after a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
8:08 p.m., Steven L. Peaslee II, 24, of Whitefield was arrested on a warrant, after disorderly conduct was reported on Crosby Street.
8:32 p.m., Patrick J. Burns, 56, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, after a traffic stop was performed on Myrtle and Bangor streets.
GARDINER
Monday at 5:27 a.m., Jason P. Valera, 46, of Gardiner was arrested on two warrants, after a warrant check was performed on Freemont Street.
WINDSOR
Thursday at 11:52 p.m., Angela Nicole Greenwalt, 24, of Windsor was arrested on a charge of failure to pay fines, on South Belfast Road.