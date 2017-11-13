Fans of Fox News host Sean Hannity are fighting back against coffee-maker company Keurig, which announced Sunday that it has pulled its ads from his program.

Vermont-based Keurig is one of several advertisers that have moved their commercials out of Hannity’s program after he defended Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from Alabama, against allegations that Moore pursued romantic relationships with underage girls 40 years ago.

A decision by coffee maker manufacturer Keurig announced Saturday to stop advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company's products. Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Hannity said that Moore should be given the benefit of the doubt and questioned the veracity of the accounts of the women, which first appeared in the Washington Post last week.

In response to Keurig’s move, Hannity shared Twitter posts from his fans that made derisive comments about the Keurig coffee maker. His supporters have also posted images showing the destruction of Keurig machines, which retail for $99.99 and up.

Boycotts have been called against Hannity before over positions he has taken on his show. None has resulted in a significant economic impact.

Hannity’s fans have pressured advertisers to reverse their decisions to pull out in the past. USAA, which provides insurance to members of the military, reversed its decision to pull its ads from Hannity’s show in May after a backlash on social media.

DNA testing website 23andMe, plus-size women’s clothing retailer Eloquii and vitamin maker Nature’s Bounty have also reportedly pulled ads from the “Hannity” program, which has scored the highest ratings in cable news in recent weeks. Realtor.com has removed a Twitter post that said it pulled its ads.

Keurig and Fox News did not respond to requests for comment.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.