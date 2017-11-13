LEWISTON — Lockdowns on two schools, Lewiston High School and Martel Elementary, were lifted after 1 p.m. Monday while police continued to search downtown for a firearm theft suspect.

The schools went in lockdown because of a safety concern in the neighborhood, according to a Lewiston Police statement.

Police were investigating a reported theft of a firearm in the vicinity, said Lt. David St. Pierre.

Officers and detectives sought a suspect who was reportedly seen entering a Bates Street apartment building.

After the lockdown was lifted, police continued their investigation on Bates Street.

Because the schools are close by, police recommended lockdowns “as a precaution.” There were no threats directed to the school, nor was there any reason to believe that children or school staff were ever in any danger, police said.

Assistant Superintendent Shawn Chabot said the high school went in lockdown “because police advised it. There’s nothing inside the building (that is a threat). Kids are staying in their classrooms.”

Police were on the premises, Chabot said.

A notice from the school dispatched to parents and staff said: “We are in a lockdown at Lewiston High School. There has been a report of a threat outside of the school. There are no safety concerns inside the school. Lewiston Police Department is conducting a sweep of our area to make sure the grounds are safe.”

The notice to parents asked: “Please do not come to LHS at this time.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.