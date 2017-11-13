CONCORD, N.H. — The price of gasoline is still going up in northern New England.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of more than 1,200 gas outlets in Maine says price has risen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55. The price in Vermont went up 3.1 cents to $2.56 per gallon. New Hampshire’s price went up 2.4 cents per gallon to $2.51.

The national average went up 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.55. It’s 8.6 cents per gallon higher than last month, and 39.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

