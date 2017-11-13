WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday he believes the women accusing Alabama Republican senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct when they were teenagers.

Speaking at a press conference in Louisville about tax reform, McConnell was asked if he believed Moore’s accusers.

“I believe the women,” according to a video from Spectrum News reporter Nick Storm.

Shortly after McCain’s statement Maine Sen. Susan Collins joined McConnell, tweeting that she did not believe Moore’s denials and he should depart the race.

I have now read Mr. Moore’s statement and listened to his radio interview in which he denies the charges. I did not find his denials to be convincing and believe that he should withdraw from the Senate race in Alabama. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) November 13, 2017

The Kentucky Republican said last week after the initial report from the Washington Post broke that if the allegations were true, then Moore should step aside.

So far, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Steve Daines of Montana have rescinded their endorsements of Moore. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana also said he would not support Moore.

