IN CANAAN, Sunday at 10:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Equipment Lane.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 5:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 7:30 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported on East Ridge Road.
IN EUSTIS, Sunday at 8:55 p.m., vandalism was reported on Eustis Ridge Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:01 a.m., a complaint was taken from Burrill Street.
3:05 p.m., a trespass complaint was taken from Kennebec Street.
4:10 p.m., a railroad crossing problem was reported on Summit Street.
Monday at 12:17 a.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on High Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:09 a.m., theft was reported on Wilton Road.
5:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Osborne Road.
IN HARMONY, Sunday at 11:06 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Wellington Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 7:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mercer Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Middle Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 10:29 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN SALEM, Sunday at 1:14 p.m., vandalism was reported on Salem Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 7:11 p.m., a complaint was taken from Todds Corner Road.
9:50 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Hartland Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:58 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire alarm on Parlin Street.
7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported. No location was given.
12:07 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Milburn Street.
3:26 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
5:22 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Fairgrounds Market Place.
6:13 p.m., police made an arrest on Madison Avenue.
11:40 p.m., a burglar alarm was reported on Milburn Street.
Monday at 6:31 a.m., a burglar alarm was reported on Milburn Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 12:15 p.m., a burglary was reported on Lakeview Drive.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 9:41 p.m., police made an arrest following a complaint on Pleasant Street.
IN STARKS, Sunday at 1:02 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Pressey Road.
IN STRONG, Monday at 7:08 a.m., a brush fire was reported on South Strong Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:49 a.m., a fire call was taken on Airport Road.
7:11 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.
8:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Dunbar Court.
9:05 a.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.
9:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
12:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Central Avenue.
2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
9:18 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Pray Avenue.
Monday at 2:11 a.m., a burglary was reported on King Street.
4:12 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Main Street.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 10:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.
Monday at 7:15 a.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 12:27 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Shawn McClure, 28, of Corinna, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, Nathan Everett, 20, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Jay Parker, 54, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
Darreyl Wright, 39, of Rockland, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as a charge of possession of a schedule W drug.
Ryan Lawlor, 29, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
James Stinson, 52, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
Sunday, Josh Hiltz, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence with a prior offense.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:32 p.m., Jessica Lyn Tillson, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a theft charge.
9:18 p.m., Kyle William Johnson, 24, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.
10:42 p.m., Sean David Fornier, 40, of North Anson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on unpaid restitution.
Monday at 12:52 a.m., Brianna Elizabeth Maberry, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant for violating bail.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 2:08 a.m., Zachary Bussey, 20, of Lundington, Michigan, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
9:36 p.m., Lonny Lyons, 45, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic assault and obstructing the report of a crime.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at midnight, Scott W. Allard, 53, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, theft, failing to stop for an officer and driving to endanger.