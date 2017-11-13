Court officials say a Portland landlord convicted of code violations in a fatal fire has found a new lawyer and is continuing his appeal.

Gregory Nisbet sought a new trial when he was convicted of code violations stemming from a November 2014 fire that killed six people. His lawyers later asked to be removed from the appeal.

Gregory Nisbet Staff photo by Ben McCanna Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Court officials say Nisbet is now represented by Luke Rioux of Portland and has until Jan. 9 to file an appellate brief.

Nisbet was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter in the same trial that resulted in his conviction on code violations. The violations were related to the safety of the apartment building. Authorities said the fire started in a cigarette disposal container.

Nisbet was sentenced to three months in jail last year.

