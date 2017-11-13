The speed limit on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered to 45 mph because of slippery conditions caused by falling snow.

Maine State Police asked the Maine Turnpike Authority to reduce speeds late Monday afternoon between York and Exit 86 in Sabattus. Around 6 p.m., officials decided to lower the speed limit to 45 mph along the entire length of the turnpike, 109 miles from Kittery to Augusta.

“Please travel with caution and adjust your speed,” the travel alert said.

The forecast is calling for light snow and rain to end tonight, but the National Weather Service in Gray warned that “untreated roads will remain slippery this evening as temperatures fall below freezing. Motorists should slow down and remain alert for icy areas on roads tonight.”

