Windham police are warning residents to take a simple step to prevent car thefts: Lock your car doors.

The police posted on Facebook on Tuesday about a rash of thefts on Falmouth Road. The thefts, which happened Monday night, all occurred in cars that weren’t locked.

“Though we have had windows broken out in the past, generally speaking if you lock your doors, your car won’t get broken into,” the police said on Facebook.

The post goes on to note that criminals are looking for easy targets and locking doors is a simple step people should be taking.

“This is in no way blaming the victims … this is on the criminals who committed the acts!” the police said.

