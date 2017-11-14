WATERVILLE — Central Maine’s first start-up and create weekend, Central Maine Converge and Create Weekend, is set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18, at Thomas College, 180 West River Road.

The college, in partnership with CGI, Central Maine Growth Council, Mid-Maine Chamber, Waterville Creates! and the Waterville Library, will host the event for educators, innovators and creators to try out their own business ideas and learn about resources.

Schedule of events

Friday, Nov. 17:

• Welcome at 1 p.m.

• Breakout sessions at 1:35 p.m. will include Framing Your Start-Up for Food and Agri-Businesses, Technology-based businesses, and Product, novelty or serviced-based businesses (including Christopher Hastings Confections and Maine Grains)

• Financing Your Business Idea will begin at 3 p.m.

• Keynote Speaker Bonnie Rukin, Slow Money Maine, will speak about networking at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17:

Opening session is set for 8:30 a.m.

• Breakout sessions at 9 a.m. will include: Launching Your Business for Food and Agri-Businesses, Technology-based businesses, and Product, novelty or serviced-based businesses

• Breakout sessions at 10:25 a.m. will include: “The Lean Startup — Ideate, Validate and Monetize Your Idea Quickly and Affordably” and Specialty Food and Beverage Producers Confab Meet-Up

• Closing speech by Co-Founder of Venture Hall Jess Knox will begin at 11:45 a.m.

For more information, visit thomas.edu/create or contact MacKenzie Riley at [email protected] or 859-1313 (office) or 649-4487 (cell).

