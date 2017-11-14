Scarborough-based Hannaford Supermarkets and its parent company, Ahold Delhaize, are among a group of retailers that have received failing grades for their chemical safety practices from a Portland-based environmental health group.

The Environmental Health Strategy Center’s second annual “Who’s Minding the Store? – A Report Card on Retailer Actions to Eliminate Toxic Chemicals” said Hannaford was among nine retailers that received “F” grades for failing to publicly announce basic safer chemical policies to ensure the chemical safety of their products and supply chain. Hannaford, which has long promoted sustainability in its corporate practices, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the grade and its chemical safety policies.

The other retailers receiving “F” grades were Ace Hardware, Dollar General, Kohl’s, Office Depot, Sally Beauty, T.J.Maxx owner TJX, Toys”R”Us/Babies”R”Us and Trader Joe’s.

Each retailer’s grade was based on 14 criteria aimed at ensuring the chemical safety of the products they sell, the center said. The criteria address chemicals policy, management oversight, supplier accountability, supplier disclosure of chemicals, reduction or elimination of chemicals of high concern, safer alternatives policy, transparency of policies and product ingredients for consumers, chemical footprint and use of third-party safety standards, along with several extra credit measures, it said.

In all, the center assigned grades to 30 of the largest U.S. retailers.

Apple, Walmart stores, CVS Health, IKEA, Whole Foods Market and Target received the highest grades, scoring a “B+” or above.

“These companies are setting the pace for the entire retail sector by making meaningful progress toward safer chemicals in products,” the center said in a news release. “Meanwhile the report reveals that some retailers like Amazon, Walgreens and Staples are developing chemicals policies. Walgreens and Staples plan to launch their chemicals policies in 2018.”

Eleven retailers showed improvement in 2017, raising their grades from an average of “D+” in 2016 to a “C,” it said. Seven of those retailers released new safer chemicals policies or initiatives over the past year, according to the center, including Shaw’s parent company Albertson’s, Best Buy, Costco and The Home Depot.

A full list of retailers and their grades, along with an explanation of the study’s methodology, can be found at RetailerReportCard.com.

This story will be updated.

