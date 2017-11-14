Jacobey Furrow, a Windsor Elementary School sixth-grade student, recently earned an honorable mention in the Future of Technology Summit Project Essay Contest, according to a news release from Helen Beesley, Windsor School ELA 6-8 teacher.

The purpose of the competition is to feature the voices and ideas of the next generation at the 2017-18 Future of Technology Summit, at which the boldest minds in technology and leadership will discuss these same issues. Over 2,000 essays from 800 schools were received. Jacobey was one of four students in his age group to be recognized.

Jacobey is the son of Joseph and Angie Furrow, of Whitefield.

