AUGUSTA

Monday at 8:45 a.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

9:09 a.m., simple assault was reported on Sturgis Lane.

9:34 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

10:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:33 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

11:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Jefferson Street.

11:53 a.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

11:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Glenridge Drive.

12:44 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

12:57 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Northern Avenue.

3:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

8:09 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.

10:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

GARDINER

Monday at 8:30 a.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Monday at midnight, criminal trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.

Tuesday at 1:22 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 12:52 p.m., a well-being check was performed on U.S. Route 202.

3:07 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Cemetery Drive.

5:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 9:27 p.m., Lamare V. Parker, 18, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order, on West River Road.

WINTHROP

Thursday at 4:10 p.m., Brenda Sue Gaboury, 38, of Sumner, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Main Street.

