An 18-year-old Litchfield man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston via LifeFlight helicopter Tuesday after a head-on crash on Huntington Hill Road in Litchfield.

Maine State Trooper Ian Dunn said Tuesday the cause of the accident remains under investigation and a reconstruction of the accident scene is being completed.

Dunn said the crash was reported at 4:20 p.m. near 544 Huntington Hill Road.

Gavin Chasse was driving north in his 1994 GMC 1500 pickup, while Michael Rinaldi, 54, of Bowdoin was driving south in his Ford F150. The road in the area of the crash is relatively flat, fairly straight and recently paved, Dunn said.

When he arrived on the scene, Dunn said, both vehicles were in the roadway. Chasse, who was still in his truck, was breathing but not responsive. Rinaldi suffered only minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Litchfield Fire Chief Stan Labbe said he helped set up a landing site for Life Flight behind Carrie Ricker Middle School, and that only one person was taken to the hospital.

Huntington Hill Road was shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday and was opened again before 9 p.m.

A call to Central Maine Medical Center seeking Chasse’s condition was not immediately returned.

In addition to the state police, the Litchfield Fire Department and Gardiner Rescue responded to the scene.

Jessica Lowell — 621-5632

[email protected]

Twitter: @JLowellKJ

