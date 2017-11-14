Maine Preservation has announced the winners of the 2017 Honor Awards, celebrating outstanding examples of historic preservation and revitalization statewide and recognizing the owners, professionals, preservationists and partners who make them possible, according to a news release from Maine Preservation.

The 2017 Honor Awards, held Nov. 7 at the Portland Country Club in Falmouth, recognized 16 projects and one individual nominated earlier this year.

“Taking vacant and underutilized historic buildings and adaptively using and updating them is an essential ingredient for community revitalization and vitality,” said Maine Preservation Executive Director Greg Paxton, according to the release. “When completed these buildings lift the economics of the areas around them and the spirits of the citizens benefitting from them. These projects recall the history of their surrounds and our predecessors that built and used them, while filling current needs. And these well-built buildings can be feasibly rehabilitated, economically operated and energy efficient. Maine Preservation is pleased to recognize these people and projects and the many benefits to Maine they provide.”

The full list of Maine Preservation 2017 Honor Awardees (alphabetical by town):

• 2017 Earle G. Shettleworth, Jr. Preservation Champion — Deb Andrews;

• Augusta, D.W. Adams Building;

• Bar Harbor, Parish House at Saint Saviour’s Church;

• Bath, John E.L. Huse School Apartments;

• Bath, Winter Street Church, Preservation Timber Framing;

• Biddeford, The Lofts at Saco Falls;

• Castine, Samuel P. Grindle House;

• Corinna, The Stewart Library;

• Falmouth, Plummer School;

• Harpswell, Elijah Kellogg Church;

• Lewiston, 46 Lisbon St.;

• Lewiston, Agora Grand Event Center & Inn at the Agora;

• Portland, Brick South;

• Portland, Grand Trunk Railway Co. Building (Gorham Savings Bank);

• Portland, Schlotterbeck & Foss Building;

• Portland, The Francis Hotel;

• Presque Isle, Maysville Museum;

For more information, visit mainepreservation.org.

Maine Preservation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit member-based statewide historic preservation organization, that promotes and preserves historic places, buildings, downtowns and neighborhoods, strengthening the cultural and economic vitality of Maine communities.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.