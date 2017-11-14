GRAY – Officials at a Maine park for native animals say the facility has recovered from the damage done by a heavy fall storm.

The Maine Wildlife Park had to shut down for three days due to the damage from the Oct. 30 storm. WGME-TV reports the park reopened without power for the rest of that week. Maine Wildlife Park Superintendent Curt Johnson said power was later restored.

Some of the animals at the park are not able to survive in the wild. There are more than 30 species of Maine animals in the park including bears, moose and bobcats.

The wildlife park closed for the year on Sunday. It reopens in April.

