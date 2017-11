IN ANSON, Monday at 11:53 a.m., a scam complaint was investigated on Campground Road.

5:18 p.m., a complaint was investigated on Embden Pond Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 3:34 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 6:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Roderick Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 7 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

7:34 p.m., trespass was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Tuesday at 12:13 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Freeman Ridge Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 11:13 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Community Drive.

6:55 a.m., theft was reported to the police department.

IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 6:35 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:36 a.m., a theft was reported on Colby Bryant Road.

10:51 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lakewood Road.

3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., fire units responded to a report of fire or an odor investigation on Main Street.

7:58 a.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN MERCER, Monday at 9:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brown Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 10:29 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 7:04 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Somerset Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 3:03 a.m., an assault was reported on Brookside Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:05 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Locust Street.

2:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

2:36 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

4:23 p.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Milburn Street.

Tuesday at 12:47 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic dispute on West Front Street.

1:18 a.m., a trespass complaint was taken from Family Circle.

2:40 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of suspicious activity on West Front Street.

IN SOLON, Monday at 10:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:16 a.m., theft was reported on Autumn Street.

6:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Kennedy Memorial Drive and Silver Street.

11:32 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

11:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:45 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

3:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Gray Street.

6:08 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in The Concourse.

6:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

7:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

8:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pico Terrace.

Tuesday at 2:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colonial Street.

IN WELD, Monday at 5:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday, Vanessa Gordon, 28, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and violating conditional release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:25 p.m., Ezra Robert Gourley, 27, of Madison. No charges listed.

4:28 p.m., Stacy Lee Gourley, 49, of Harmony, was arrested on a probation hold.

Tuesday at 3:26 a.m., Scott Walters, 45, of Oakland, was arrested on a probation violation.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:18 p.m., Ciante Alston, 21, of New York City, was arrested on charges of driving without a license and with a suspended registration.

5:42 p.m., Angelia Carrigan, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of trafficking in heroin and violating conditional release.

7:15 p.m., Patrick Conklin, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 4:05 p.m., Amyjo Lin Beaudry, 43, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of violating a protective order.

