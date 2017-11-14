WATERVILLE — Police arrested two women Monday evening after finding drugs during a routine traffic stop, according to officials.

Ciante Alston, 21, of New York City, was pulled over around 5 p.m. after police checked her license plate on West River Road and saw that she had a listed suspension, according to Deputy Chief Bill Bonney.

Alston was arrested on charges of driving without a license and driving with a suspended registration, both class E misdemeanors, and police shifted their attention to the passenger, Angelia Carrigan, 40, of 45 New England Road in Augusta.

Carrigan was out of jail with four sets of bail conditions for charges including unlawful trafficking of drugs, Bonney said, and one of the conditions said she had to submit to drug searches.

During their search, the officers found drug paraphernalia, including a crack pipe.

After further questioning and before a police dog unit was called to the scene, Carrigan admitted hiding 4.2 grams of heroin in her underwear, Bonney said. She was charged with a class B felony of trafficking in scheduled drugs due to the amount, as well four counts of violating conditional release, all class E misdemeanors.

Carrigan told officers that she also had swallowed some heroin, Bonney said, so she was taken to Inland Hospital, where she was cleared medically before going to jail.

Officers found another 1.7 grams of heroin and 0.6 grams of cocaine that Carrigan had kept hidden and then tried to stash in the hospital bed.

Both Carrigan and Alston were taken to the Kennebec County jail. Alston is free on cash bail of $200.

Carrigan is still in jail and will not be allowed to make bail because of violating her prior bail conditions, Bonney said.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

