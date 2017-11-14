SKOWHEGAN — Friends and family members of a Skowhegan woman who has been missing since May are appealing to the community again for information on her whereabouts before the cold and snow of winter set in.

Tina Stadig, 40, reportedly was seen last on July 10 at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter by a case manager at the shelter, Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said in July.

Since then, Bucknam said Monday, there has been no information on Stadig.

“Essentially, nothing has changed,” Bucknam said. “We have no new leads in reference to where she is, and we are asking for the public’s assistance to give us a call if they happen to hear from her or see her.”

The direct line to the Skowhegan Police Department is 474-6908.

Stadig has not obtained access to her Social Security debit card or any of her other benefits since July.

Another local woman, Kim Crosson, 43, now of Farmington, said she knew Stadig while growing up in Madison. She said she will be holding a fundraiser to help pay for missing-person posters for Stadig and to remember Amy Drake, another young woman whose body was found 11 years ago this month.

Crosson said she and others will be setting up a bake sale with homemade pies, cakes, cookies and fudge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the roadside by the former Mama Baldacci’s Italian Restaurant on U.S. Route 201, near the Madison-Skowhegan town line.

“Also available will be homemade soup, sandwiches and chowders, hot and cold drinks throughout the day in hopes to draw hunters in an attempt to disperse awareness for these girls,” Crosson said in an email. “If anyone is interested in donating leftover pumpkins and apples, perhaps a couple Christmas trees or wreaths to continue helping and searching. I will have fliers of the 11 years remembering Amy and missing person fliers for Tina. I take this personal as these girls come from my home area and myself I am a survivor of similar circumstances.”

In September 2006, Drake, of Norridgewock, an 18-year-old mother who friends said had experienced a downward spiral after getting involved in drugs, was reported missing to the Skowhegan police. On Nov. 24, her remains were located by deer hunters in a wooded area off River Road in Norridgewock. Earlier that year, her boyfriend, Jason Joel Forbus, of Clinton, now 41, was convicted of committing domestic assault against Drake, who told police that he had punched her in the head, broken her nose, thrown her to the floor and threatened to kill her. Forbus was a suspect in Drake’s murder but was never charged.

Stadig was seen last by law enforcement on May 25. Her friends and family last saw her on May 28.

Donna Almeida said in a Facebook message to the newspaper in July that Stadig is her daughter and that she suffers from mental illness. Other family members said Stadig also suffers from substance abuse.

Stadig’s sister Tammy said on Facebook that she and others have posted missing-person posters in the general area but have not heard any news since the summer.

“We are really worried about her because she has severe mental illness and has been thinking there are people out to kill her,” Almeida wrote. “She does have warrants for her and I know the cops are thinking she’s probably just hiding out, but we do not believe that. She has not called any of her family members or her friend that she lived with since June.”

Stadig is white, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Police say Stadig might be carrying a backpack and a trash bag containing her belongings. Tina could be in the areas of Skowhegan, Waterville and Bangor.

