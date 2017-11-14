If Amazon were to build its second headquarters in Scarborough, it would be transformative for the town and the state. Just don’t count on it happening, the Wall Street Journal says.

The town falls short of Amazon’s desired population and it doesn’t have an airport nearby with nonstop flights to Seattle or Denver. As such, the Journal puts Scarborough in the also-ran category, comparing it to a town in Texas with a few stoplights in an article published Tuesday.

“Scarborough, Maine, says it is unclear which of Amazon’s requests are mandatory and which are mere preferences,” the story says. “The coastal resort town of about 19,000 is proposing a harness-race track location. ‘Yes, there are some huge hurdles, and maybe some of them are insurmountable,’ says Town Manager Thomas Hall. ‘Something of this magnitude, you’ll build it and they’ll come.’ ”

The article lumps in Scarborough with places such places as Anchorage, Alaska, and Boise, Idaho.

Scarborough has one distinct advantage over those places: It isn’t Anchorage or Boise.

