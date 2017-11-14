NEW YORK — Shakira is postponing her European tour until next year after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage.

The 40-year-old Colombian sensation took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologize to her fans, saying she has a “heavy heart” but must stop singing to recover.

“All the years I’ve been signing, I’ve never been faced with a situation like this,” she wrote in a statement.

Shakira this year released her 11th album, “El Dorado,” and her European tour this winter was due to hit Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Barcelona, Munich, Milan and Zurich, among other cities.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.