LEWISTON — A woman doused herself in gasoline and threatened to set herself on fire at the police station Tuesday. She was subdued and taken to a hospital.

The woman appeared to be “very distraught,” Lt. David St. Pierre said.

She stood in the lobby of the police station with a lighter, threatening to ignite her clothing, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police spoke to the woman and subdued her with blankets and a fire extinguisher while firefighters and an ambulance crew stood by.

She was neither arrested nor charged, St. Pierre said.

The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Crisis Center for evaluation.

