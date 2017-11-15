AARP seeks tax-aide volunteers who prepare and electronically file federal and state income tax returns for low- to moderate-income tax payers. This program is provided free of charge to eligible taxpayers.

The organization currently has tax preparation sites in Madison, Waterville, Augusta and are working on a fourth site in either Manchester or Gardiner.

Although the 2018 tax filing season is still months away, the recruitment and orientation of volunteers is done in the fall. Training is in January with actual return preparation starting in February. The popularity of this program with volunteers is evidenced by the fact that a majority of participants continue with the program until health or family issues surface or they decide to become “snow birds.”

In addition to tax preparation, many other volunteer opportunities are available. These include greeting taxpayers, trouble-shooting computer and printer problems, assisting with publicity or assuming one of several leadership roles.

Once trained, volunteers are asked to commit a minimum of four hours per week over the 10 week tax filing season. All volunteers are reimbursed on a limited basis for qualified program-related expenses, including mileage.

Last spring in Maine, at 65 locations, 286 volunteers met with, answered questions and prepared returns for more than 24,000 Maine taxpayers.

For more information, email District Coordinator Christine Stenberg at [email protected] or visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.

