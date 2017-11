Arena football is coming to Portland.

The National Arena League announed Wednesday that Cross Insurance Arena will be the site for one of three expansion teams in the 2018 season.

The league, based out of Atlanta, had its inaugural season in 2017.

This story will be updated.

