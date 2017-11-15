Portland police on Wednesday identified the man whose body was discovered a day earlier by a utility worker in brush along Congress Street near the Fore River.

The man is Edward Blumenthal, 57, of Portland, who was reported missing by his family on Sept. 28. He was last seen alive at his Preble Street address on Sept. 9 at around 5 p.m., Lt. Robert Martin said in a release.

When Portland police asked for help finding him last month, they said Blumenthal has lived in Portland all his life and enjoyed taking walks near his home. He did not own a car. His parents live in Yarmouth.

A utility worker found his body Tuesday while working in the Stroudwater neighborhood and flagged down a passing police car.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Blumenthal’s death continues. Anyone with information can contact police at 874-8575.

Blumenthal was a white male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighed 180 pounds. He had short brownish, gray hair and was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

