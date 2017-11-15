American Mother’s Inc.’s National Chairman of ABC Quilts Connie Warren recently donated handmade afghans to children in the KVCAP Early Head Start program at Educare Central Maine in Waterville on behalf of the organization.
The program served 208 mostly low-income children from birth to age 5. The program is designed to prepare children to enter kindergarten engaged, healthy and socially/emotionally ready to succeed. Parent input, education and needed supports to help their children succeed in education and life are key program components. Parent partnerships are critical to sustainability of long-term child and family outcomes.