Firefighters in South Portland are battling a structure fire at 670 Westbrook St., that appears to be at an apartment complex, a dispatcher said Wednesday.

A column of black smoke was photographed rising from the scene, according to a video tweeted by South Portland resident Adrian Dowling.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was hurt.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.