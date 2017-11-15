AUGUSTA
Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:35 a.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.
10:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
10:26 a.m., theft was reported on Gage Street.
10:59 a.m., fraud was reported on University Drive.
11:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gedney Street.
11:54 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
3:07 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Medical Center Parkway.
3:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glen Street.
3:41 p.m., theft was reported on Gage Street.
4:52 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Cony Circle.
5:12 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Whitten Road.
6:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Laurel Street.
6:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
6:54 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
10:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:04 p.m., indecency was reported on Court Street.
11:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Willow Street.
11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
11:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
Wednesday at 12:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
GARDINER
Tuesday at 5:28 p.m., there was a traffic accident on U.S. Route 201.
Wednesday at 7:06 a.m., a wallet was found on Bridge Street.
MONMOUTH
Tuesday at 10:11 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Pine Hill Road.
8:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Blue Road.
ARRESTS GARDINER
Tuesday at 7:16 p.m., Victoria Fisher, 37, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant on Slamins Way.